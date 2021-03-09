$60.94 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $60.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.16 billion. McKesson posted sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $239.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $178.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,895. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

