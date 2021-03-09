$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.27.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO traded down $18.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,222.49. The company had a trading volume of 194,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,075. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.08.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

