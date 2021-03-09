Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

