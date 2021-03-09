$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.44. MSCI reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $11.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,014. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

