INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, INT has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $3.41 million and $1.02 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

