Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.49). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NYSE INSP traded up $19.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,212. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

