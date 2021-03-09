$167.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $167.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.02 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $660.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after buying an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 825,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

