Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

ACN traded up $5.72 on Monday, hitting $255.23. 36,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

