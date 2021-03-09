Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. Acquisitions have been in key focus, which may add scale to its business. It is pursuing buyouts to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry across the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. It is in the process to sell its U.K. operations which will streamline its operations. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE also makes the stock an unattractive bet.”

2/2/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. Acquisitions have been in key focus, which may add scale to its business. It is pursuing buyouts to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry across the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. It is in the process to sell its U.K. operations which will streamline its operations. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE also makes the stock an unattractive bet.”

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 875,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

