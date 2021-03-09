Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $74,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $8.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.65. 24,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

