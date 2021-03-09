Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,811 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

MA stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.79. 148,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average is $336.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $367.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.