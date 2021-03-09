Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.23). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 12,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,619. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after buying an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.