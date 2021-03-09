Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

