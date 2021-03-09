Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $123.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.90 million and the lowest is $98.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $127.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $578.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $54,854,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,801.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.69. 14,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,307. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

