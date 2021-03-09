Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,428.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $160,057.26 and $7,428.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,243.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.72 or 0.00995003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00347215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00029104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,601,964 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.