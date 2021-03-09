Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New $10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

VET traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 71,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

