Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,020 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $263,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

