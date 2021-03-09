Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $19.19. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.