KuCoin Token Market Cap Reaches $418.48 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00009589 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $418.48 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00788956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

