Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $92,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.69. 43,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

