Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth $154,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

NBO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,393. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

