Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 9,633 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,047,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 436,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

