Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

