Truist Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $280.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of CI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $242.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

