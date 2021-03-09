Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVID. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Avid Technology stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 385,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,103. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $902.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

