PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,918 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 319,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. 415,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

