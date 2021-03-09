REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Cap of $61.21 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REVV has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.17 or 0.00527788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00070152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00535588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076590 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

