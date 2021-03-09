Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.87.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 727,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,228. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stitch Fix by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.