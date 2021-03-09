aelf Reaches Market Cap of $162.38 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $162.38 million and $40.53 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00780235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

