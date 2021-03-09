Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.60. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 16,794 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The stock has a market cap of $161.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

