DEAPcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $1.23 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00508125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $275.52 or 0.00510432 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.