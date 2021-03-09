ZeuxCoin Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $342,435.41 and $10,059.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

