Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 816 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $85,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

STT stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,746. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

