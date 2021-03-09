Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $175,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,177.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 77,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

