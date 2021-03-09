Thore Cash Price Up 86.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $39,196.88 and approximately $85,594.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 86.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00368233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.