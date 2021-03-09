Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New $9.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.39.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 71,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

