Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.24.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.