Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Forward Air (FWRD)

3/5/2021 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). "

2/16/2021 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $90.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

