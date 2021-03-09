Polkamarkets (POLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.63 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

