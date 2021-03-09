Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brookdale Senior Living traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 18981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

