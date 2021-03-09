The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,791 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

