Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3,170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 396,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,256,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,943,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 710,044 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.