UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 20,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,038 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

