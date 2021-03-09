UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.
NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 20,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,038 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
