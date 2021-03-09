Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.51

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $32.27. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 150,531 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,036,520 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

