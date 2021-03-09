Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 451.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,876 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.36. The stock had a trading volume of 182,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

