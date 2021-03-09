Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 238.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,811,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

