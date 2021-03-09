Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,033 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $124.44. 41,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,802. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

