Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,013 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

