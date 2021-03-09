PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNTFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

