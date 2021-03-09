$16.57 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to post $16.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.77 million and the lowest is $15.05 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $74.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 million to $85.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $109.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,689,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

